Speaker opens door of National Assembly for general public

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurated "Common Mans' Gallery" in National Assembly Hall and a counter for issuance of the entry passes to the general visitors.The Speaker on the occasion said that this initiative will give access to the general public to witness the proceedings of the National Assembly sessions.

He said that any individual can witness session of the National Assembly by just getting himself registered at the counter by showing his National identity card and its subsequent verification through NADRA verisys system.

He said that this initiative will help people come into contact with their public representatives and witness proceeding of the National Assembly Session.Earlier, the Speaker unveiled the plaque placed at the venue and Dua was offered for the integrity, progress and prosperity of the country.