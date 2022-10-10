Speaker orders change in assembly sitting date to October 17

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan has changed the date of sitting of the Punjab Assembly and the house will meet in the 41st session on October 17 (Monday) at 3 p.m. in the assembly chambers instead of October 11 (Tuesday) at 2 p.m.

According to a notification by the assembly secretariat issued here on Monday, the speaker has issued orders under the powers vested in him under Rule 25(b) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997.

The Secretary PA Inayat Ullah Lak has forwarded the notification for publication in the Gazette of the Punjab (Extraordinary).