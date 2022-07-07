Speaker PA administers oath to five newly-elected MPAs

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi administered oath to the five newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the PA session at the assembly chambers here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi administered oath to the five newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the PA session at the assembly chambers here on Thursday.

The five PTI MPAs, including Batool Zain Janjua, Saira Raza, Fouzia Abbas Naseem, Habkook Rafiq Babbu and Samuel Yaqoob, were notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) against the reserved party seats Earlier, the 41st session of the Punjab Assembly started at 10:30 am with Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair.

The ECP on the 26th of May had de-seated 25 dissident PTI MPAs due to defection against the party line as they voted for the PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz in the election for Punjab chief minister.

With the five new MPAs sworn, the PTI total number has reached 173 in the house whilethe PML-N-led coalition government enjoys a majority of 174 members.

Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi adjourned the session till July 18 (Monday) at 2 pm.