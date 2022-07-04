UrduPoint.com

Speaker PA calls Business Advisory Committee meeting for July 5

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has convened a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee to discuss election of the Leader of the House, at the assembly secretariat on July 5 (Tuesday).

The meeting of the business advisory committee has been called in the light of the Apex court verdict to hold the Chief Minister Punjab election in an amicable way.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has also been invited to the meeting.

Provincial Ministers Syed Hassan Murtaza, Sardar Awais Leghari and Malik Ahmed Khan have been invited to attend the meeting. Other treasury bench members include Malik Nadeem Kamran and Tahir Khali Sindhu.

Opposition Leader in the PA Sibtain Khan, Muhammad Basharat Raja and Chaudhry Zaheeruddin are also invited to the meeting besides PTI Parliamentary Leader in the PA Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed.

