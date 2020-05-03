Speaker PA convenes business advisory committee meeting on May 4

LAHORE, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has convened meeting of the business advisory committee on May 4 (Tuesday) at 01:30 p.m. to formulate standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the upcoming session of the Punjab Assembly.

Deputy Speaker PA Dost Mohammad Mazari will chair the meeting to be attended by parliamentary leaders of all political parties. A notification has been issued by the PA secretariat to this effect.