Speaker PA Eulogizes Services Of Governor Balighur Rehman
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that Muhammad Balighur Rehman performed his duties as Governor Punjab conscientiously and upheld supremacy of constitution and law during his tenure
During a farewell meeting with the out-going Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Thursday, the Speaker Punjab Assembly said Muhammad Balighur Rehman has served the province in an exemplary manner and maintained utmost neutrality in all controversies during his two-year stint.
Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also congratulated Muhammad Balighur Rehman on performing Umrah.
Earlier in the day, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman returned to the country from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra.
Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman thanked Speaker PA Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for running the affairs in an efficient manner as Acting Governor Punjab.
Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman will relinquish the constitutional post to Sardar Saleem Haider who has been appointed Governor Punjab by President Asif Ali Zardari and is due to take oath to the office on May 10 (tomorrow).
