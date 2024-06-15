Open Menu

Speaker PA, IGP Inaugurate Eagle Squad In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Speaker PA, IGP inaugurate Eagle Squad in Kasur

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan with Inspector General Police Dr

Usman Anwar inaugurated Eagle Squad in Kasur on Saturdau

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan with Inspector General Police Dr

Usman Anwar inaugurated Eagle Squad in Kasur on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Schools education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Regional Police Officer Sheikhupura

Region Athar Ismail, DPO Kasur, members of provincial assembly, lawyers, traders, organizations,

and social figures attended the ceremony.

The IG Punjab paid rich tribute to the martyrs and recited Fateha for the souls of the martyrs.

He said that the establishment of Eagle Squad in Kasur would prove pivotal in curbing crimes.

The patrolling by Eagle Squad will ensure eradication of street crimes and enhance a sense of

security among citizens.

DPO Kasur Essa Khan Sukhera briefed Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan

that a squad comprising 200 policemen has been formed for the Eagle Squad. These officials will patrol

the city on 100 motorcycles round-the-clock to ensure peace and security.

