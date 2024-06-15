Speaker PA, IGP Inaugurate Eagle Squad In Kasur
Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 11:05 PM
Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan with Inspector General Police Dr
Usman Anwar inaugurated Eagle Squad in Kasur on Saturdau
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan with Inspector General Police Dr
Usman Anwar inaugurated Eagle Squad in Kasur on Saturday.
Provincial Minister for Schools education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Regional Police Officer Sheikhupura
Region Athar Ismail, DPO Kasur, members of provincial assembly, lawyers, traders, organizations,
and social figures attended the ceremony.
The IG Punjab paid rich tribute to the martyrs and recited Fateha for the souls of the martyrs.
He said that the establishment of Eagle Squad in Kasur would prove pivotal in curbing crimes.
The patrolling by Eagle Squad will ensure eradication of street crimes and enhance a sense of
security among citizens.
DPO Kasur Essa Khan Sukhera briefed Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan
that a squad comprising 200 policemen has been formed for the Eagle Squad. These officials will patrol
the city on 100 motorcycles round-the-clock to ensure peace and security.
Recent Stories
Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts
'Everyone gives us no chance', says Poland boss Probierz
Lawmakers hail PM's address
DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha
CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in mee ..
Secretary for action against transporters charging high fares on Eid-ul Azah
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfiel ..
CM directs SSWMB to ensure lifting of 154,482 tons of offals, garbage during Eid ..
LG minister visits cattle markets, inspects facilities
PU women cricket team wins 1st PCB tournament
Italy PM slams Putin's 'propaganda' on Ukraine peace talks
Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lawmakers hail PM's address4 minutes ago
-
DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in meeting1 hour ago
-
Secretary for action against transporters charging high fares on Eid-ul Azah1 hour ago
-
Arafah Day teaches universal lesson of collectivity, brotherhood, unity to Muslims: Senator Abdul Qa ..1 hour ago
-
Preparations to celebrate Eid ul Azha on June 17 in full swing in AJK1 hour ago
-
Govt striving hard to steer country out of crises: Awais Leghari2 hours ago
-
Elite force officer gunned down two senior lawyers2 hours ago
-
PNS BABUR participates PN-TN bilateral drill TURGUTREIS-IX at Aksaz Turkiye2 hours ago
-
CDA distributes biodegradable bags ahead of Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
CM Murad terms FY 2024-25 provincial budget as pro-public2 hours ago
-
Home dept to install cameras in 43 Jails2 hours ago