Speaker PA meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman at his office on Thursday to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

Both agreed to strictly implement anti-corona SOPs as stringent measures were needed to secure the lives of the people as coronavirus was becoming more dangerous.

The Chief Minister stated the anti-corona vaccination had been expedited along with the registration of quadragenarian. Meanwhile, the number of oxygen beds and ventilators was being increased in hospitals, he said.

The spread of coronavirus would be minimized with the implementation of SOPs and a special cabinet committee had also been constituted to make daily decisions, he further said.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the institutions should be stimulated to save the people from corona and decisions be taken after daily monitoring of the situation.

MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.