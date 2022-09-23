UrduPoint.com

Speaker PA Meets CM Parvez Elahi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Speaker PA meets CM Parvez Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan Friday met Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to discuss matters pertaining to mutual interest and legislation with regard to public interests in the Punjab Assembly (PA).

Steps being taken for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees came under discussion.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said that PA holds the distinction of doing record legislation and stated that a ban has been imposed on doing private usury business and punishment has also been fixed.

He said that intentions of the provincial government are noble, and the direction is right, as exemplary steps has been taken for the welfare and well being of the people in a short period of time, he maintained.

The CM revealed that the Punjab government has chalked out a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-hit victims. The financial aid for the construction and repair of the houses for the flood-affected people had been increased to Rs4 lac. The cooperation of the philanthropists for providing aid to the flood affectees is praiseworthy.

More Stories From Pakistan

