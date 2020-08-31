UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker PA Pervez Elahi Calls On Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Speaker PA Pervez Elahi calls on Chief Minister

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and apprised him about the matters pertaining to the construction of new Punjab Assembly building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and apprised him about the matters pertaining to the construction of new Punjab Assembly building.

They devised a strategy to remove impediments and release of funds. They agreed to utilize possible resources for early completion of the ongoing work.

On this occasion, both also deliberated about the assembly session starting from September 2.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi stated that work would be done in three shifts for early completion of the new building so that the session planned in November could be held in the new building.

The CM reiterated that no impediment would be allowed in the journey of public service and vowed that association with the PML-Q would be strengthened than before.

The government would take the allied party along at every occasion, he said.

The spread of corona had been stopped due to effective policies and the government also made foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram, he said and added that opposition parties were frustrated and they tried political point scoring at every occasion, including the issue of corona.

Speaker Pervez Elahi efficiently run the Punjab Assembly proceedings, he stated.

The alliance would move forward, he said and added that both would continue to work hard forproviding relief to the masses.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Alliance September November From Government Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Belarusian Ambassador Comes to German Foreign Mini ..

1 minute ago

KP PA condemned remarks of JUI MPA

1 minute ago

American Business Council presents Rs17 mln cheque ..

1 minute ago

Three killed in separate incidents

1 minute ago

OSCE Hopes Dialogue Between Belarusian Gov't, Oppo ..

4 minutes ago

WASA urges people, not throw shopping bags in Null ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.