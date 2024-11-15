Speaker PA Praises Public Welfare Service Of Hina Butt
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan praised MPA Hina Parvez Butt's public service, stating that she is fulfilling her duties diligently
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan praised MPA Hina Parvez Butt's public service, stating that she is fulfilling her duties diligently.
Other members of the Punjab Assembly also acknowledged her initiatives with applause.
The speaker highlighted that her active role in the Punjab Women Protection Authority reflected her commitment to enhancing the authority’s role in safeguarding women’s rights, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He appreciated the steps taken within the Authority to prevent incidents of violence and harassment against women, acknowledging Hina Butt’s efforts as a positive step toward women's rights protection in the province.
The speaker said, "Your direct engagement with the public and personal meetings with affected girls and their families is commendable. It is essential for public representatives to maintain connections with people on a grassroots level."
Hina Parvez Butt briefed the speaker, informing him that the Punjab Women Protection Authority works closely with law enforcement agencies to take immediate action in cases of rape and violence. She stated that prompt action was taken in most rape cases, ensuring the perpetrators are apprehended. She explained that the cases were not highlighted in the media to protect the dignity and privacy of the affected families and girls.
