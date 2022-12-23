UrduPoint.com

Speaker PA Promises To Abide By Law, Constitution

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Sibtain Khan on Thursday said the governor should rest assured that no above the law action would be initiated from the floor of the house.

Talking to the media men at the Punjab Assembly here, he said he was not partisan towards chief minister Punjab but speaker's ruling was valid whether issued on the floor of the house or in his office.

Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan said the governor had to summon a special session requiring chief minister obtain vote of confidence under Article 130(7), adding that the the governor could not summon a session during an on-going session of the assembly.

The speaker, to a question, said the governor Punjab, in a letter, had asked the chief minister to obtain vote of confidence and, in response to which, he informed the worthy governor that Chaudhry Shujat Hussain had nothing to do with the PML parliamentary party Punjab.

Regarding governor Punjab's observations on Khayal Ahmed Kastro and Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Sibtain Khan said it was Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf's (PTI) internal matter.

The speaker said he had complete powers under Rule 209 A and 235 of the Rules of the Procedures of the Punjab Assembly 1997, adding he would write to the governor Punjab yet again on the matter.

On the matter of no-confidence motion against the chief minister, Sibtain Khan said the voting on no-confidence motion had just been submitted and voting process was likely to be completed in the first week of January 2023.

"The assembly is in session or not, the governor can not de-notify Chief Minister," Sibtain Khan responded, adding if the governor de-notified chief minister, he would write to the President.

To another query, he said the government wanted to dissolve the assembly at once but the no-confidence motion had put the matter in limbo.

He said the no-confidence motion against speaker and deputy speaker PA would be processed on merit, adding that he could chair the no-confidence proceedings against the chief minister and the deputy speaker as per rules.

Earlier, Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan wrote yet another letter defending his ruling regarding the order of governor Punjab for summoning of session of the provincial assembly of the Punjab under Article 130(7) of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The speaker, in his letter, defended his ruling of 20 December 2022 under powers enshrined in rule 209-A of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, 1997.

The letter clarified that since no session was notified to be held on 21 December 2022 there was no question of the speaker refraining the chief minister from obtaining a vote of confidence.

