LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Sibtain Khan has ruled that order of the governor Punjab regarding summoning of session on December 21 (Wednesday) for chief minister to seek vote of confidence was not maintainable under law.

In a ruling passed here on Tuesday, speaker PA said the assembly was in session since 23 October 2022 under the powers conferred on him under clause 3 of Article 54 read Article 127 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Rule 209-A of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997 and, thus, the governor cannot summon a session until and unless the session was prorogued.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, under Article 130(7), had summoned PA session on December 21 and asked the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to obtain vote of confidence in three-day fearing he had lost confidence of the House.

Regarding Governor's invocation of Article 130(7) of the constitution to order chief minister take vote of confidence, the speaker PA, in his ruling, referred to a verdict of a three-member bench of the Honorable Lahore High Court (Manzoor Ahmed Watton vs Federation of Pakistan, PLD 1997 Lahore 38) which maintained that a special session be summoned for the vote of confidence. The LHC also directed to give at least 10 days to chief minister for vote of confidence.

Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan disposed of Governor's order for being not being in accordance with aforementioned provisions of the constitution and Rules of Procedure.

Earlier, speaker PA adjourned the session for December 23 (Friday) as no official business could be undertaken due to quorum. The agenda for the session will be no confidence motion against the chief minister Punjab.