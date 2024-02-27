Speaker PA wants media support for positive dialogue, transformation

Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has reassured that he will go by the book in maintaining highest parliamentary traditions as custodian of the house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has reassured that he will go by the book in maintaining highest parliamentary traditions as custodian of the house.

Speaking at the breakfast hosted by him to the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery members at the old cafeteria building here on Tuesday, he regretted the fact that the rights of the press were usurped during the previous regime, adding that the era of media embargoes in Punjab Assembly was over and they are free to report on anything.

On the role of the press gallery in bringing information to the masses, the Speaker said “In the Rules of Procedure of the Punjab Assembly the right of the public has been accepted while ‘Call Attention Notice’ and ‘Question Hour’ are the modes to government accountable and it is responsibility of the press to bring to knowledge of the people whatever business takes place inside the house.”

He said the parliament is about the spoken word while the press works with the written word, adding that it is through the words that betterment in society can be envisaged. He said today all segments of society were divided and the media could play unifying role by promoting the dialogue that flows from the assembly.

He called upon the media men to support the new assembly and the Speaker and there is likelihood that the new assembly will play its positive role for dialogue, rule of law and positive transformation.

“Press gallery is as necessary for the parliament as are the elected representatives and it is pivotal responsibility of the press to do better reporting,” he said, adding that he will welcome criticism with an open heart.

On responsibilities of the press gallery, Malik Ahmed Khan said the members of the press gallery must bring to light all public interest legislation.

On the rights, he said as Speaker PA, he will bring the perk of the Punjab Assembly press gallery members at par with the rights enjoyed by their fellows at the National Assembly, adding that the Punjab Assembly will go even a step forward.

The Speaker assured to allot a separate room for the Press Gallery Committee besides building a new Press Conference Hall at the Punjab Assembly to save journalists from vagaries of the weather. He also hinted at the measures towards welfare of the press gallery members.