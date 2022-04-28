Speaker postponed PA session again till May 14

(@Abdulla99267510)

The session adjournment comes a day after a local court fixed May 14 for indictment of PM Shehbaz and his son Hamza in the money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi Thursday deferred a crucial assembly session initially summoned today.

The session was due to take up a No-Trust-Motion against it's Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari till May 16.

The speaker's office issued a notification in this regard. Speaker Pervez Elahi adjourned the house proceedings second time in the ongoing month.

The session will now be held on May 16 at 11:30 am.

“The Punjab Assembly session has been postponed till May 16,” read the notification issued by the speaker’s office, without giving any reason.

The sources said that the session was postponed owing to "threat to the law and order situation,". They said the administration and police were prepared and all arrangement had been made for the session today.

On April 16, the Punjab Assembly session witnessed violence, leaving Speaker Pervez Elahi and many others injured.

But the house at last ended up by electing Hamza Shehbaz as the new Punjab Chief Minister.

It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza both are likely to be indicted in money laundering case on May 14, 2022 and the Punjab Assembly session has been postponed again till May 16, 2022.