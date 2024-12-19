Speaker Punjab Assembly calls for unity, dialogue to maintain national unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Malik Ahmad Khan, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, on Thursday, expressed concern about the shift toward regional politics and stressed the need for constructive dialogue to maintain national unity

“To keep the country united, dialogue is imperative,” he emphasised, urging leaders to prioritise collaboration over division.

He lauded the efforts of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for hosting the historic 18th Speakers’ Conference, describing it as a milestone in addressing constitutional and legal challenges.

In his address, Malik Ahmad Khan congratulated Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the successful organisation of the event, calling it a gathering of national importance.

“This conference is a testament to our commitment to upholding the rule of law,” he said.

He highlighted the purpose of the conference, which is to resolve constitutional and legal complexities through collective dialogue.

“The first consensus Constitution of Pakistan was a landmark moment in our history, and the 18th Amendment remains a pivotal chapter in our political evolution,” he noted.

Calling Sardar Ayaz Sadiq an experienced and visionary leader, Malik Ahmad Khan concluded with a call to action, urging participants to work toward strengthening democratic principles and fostering unity across the country.