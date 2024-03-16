Speaker Punjab Assembly Calls On PM
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Speaker of Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The speaker congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed his good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
During the meeting, the overall situation in the country including political and other issues of mutual interests were discussed.
