Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi asks members to submit budget proposals via email

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday asked the members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) to submit their budget proposals via e-mails as a measure of social distancing to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday asked the members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) to submit their budget proposals via e-mails as a measure of social distancing to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Chairing a video-link Special All-Parties Parliamentary meeting here, he said the budget proposals from the parliamentarians would be forwarded to the Finance department for consideration, adding that the members could submit their proposals on the email address budget-proposlas@pap.gov.pk.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat and Hashim Jawan Bakht besides MPAs Sardar Awais Leghari, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Sajid Ahmed Khan, Syed Hasan Murtaza, Samiullah Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ameen Zulqarnain and Ahmed Ali Aulakh attended the meeting.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and Additional Home Secretary Momin Ali Agha were also present.

The Parliamentary Party Committee members shared their proposals on the budget while Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat briefed the Speaker PA on the basic points of the budget 2020-21.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi asked the government to conduct coronavirus tests of the prisoners in all jails of the province, adding that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) should also be provided to the medical professionals fighting COVID-19 pandemic.