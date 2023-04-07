Close
Speaker Refers Law & Order Issue Due To Kacha Areas, To NA Body On Interior

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashar on Friday referred the deteriorating law and order issue due to criminals and outlaws in specific Kacha areas, to the NA's Standing Committee on Interior.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din, Muhammad Moeen Wattoo and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari took up the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in different Kacha areas with the NA Speaker.

Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din said that the law and order situation in the Kacha areas of Punjab and Sindh, was worsening with an increase in criminal activities.

He apprised the House that two school-going children aged 5 to 7 years, had been kidnapped by criminals from Kacha area of Khanpur (Punjab tehsil of the Rahim Yar Khan) on Friday.

He requested the chair to take notice of the issue and pass necessary instructions to the ministry for taking steps to secure early release of children.

Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari urged federal and provincial governments to ensure the safety of the people living in these area.

He said the Federal Government may seek assistance of the Pakistan Army to purge these areas of criminals.

"I request the government to start targeted operation to clear the area from the criminals," he added.

Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, endorsing the point of view of the lawmakers, said a person of his area had been kidnapped and shifted to some Kacha area.

.

He claimed that criminals of the Kacha area had now started unlawful activities in different areas of the country.

"It seems the police are not capable enough to take action against the criminal," he said, suggesting operation by security agencies in this regard.

The Speaker also directed the members who took up the issue, to attend the meeting of the standing committee.

