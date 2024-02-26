Open Menu

Speaker Reviews Preparations For Upcoming Session Of KP Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 10:09 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for the upcoming assembly session scheduled for February 28

Assembly Secretary Kafayatullah Afridi briefed the Speaker on the arrangements and facilities at the assembly desk, including administrative, public relations, protocol, IT, finance, and representatives from Khyber Bank, all aimed at establishing a comprehensive facility desk for newly elected members in the assembly.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani visited the Provincial Assembly Secretariat to oversee the preparations firsthand.

He meticulously examined the arrangements for the session and visited the assembly hall, where he met with the appointed officials. During the briefing by Assembly Secretary Kafayatullah Afridi, it was highlighted that all necessary services for the incoming members would be centralized at the facility desk, ensuring convenience and efficiency.

Expressing his satisfaction with the arrangements, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani commended the efforts of the staff involved in organizing the session.

