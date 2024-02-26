Speaker Reviews Preparations For Upcoming Session Of KP Assembly
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 10:09 PM
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for the upcoming assembly session scheduled for February 28
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for the upcoming assembly session scheduled for February 28.
Assembly Secretary Kafayatullah Afridi briefed the Speaker on the arrangements and facilities at the assembly desk, including administrative, public relations, protocol, IT, finance, and representatives from Khyber Bank, all aimed at establishing a comprehensive facility desk for newly elected members in the assembly.
Speaker Mushtaq Ghani visited the Provincial Assembly Secretariat to oversee the preparations firsthand.
He meticulously examined the arrangements for the session and visited the assembly hall, where he met with the appointed officials. During the briefing by Assembly Secretary Kafayatullah Afridi, it was highlighted that all necessary services for the incoming members would be centralized at the facility desk, ensuring convenience and efficiency.
Expressing his satisfaction with the arrangements, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani commended the efforts of the staff involved in organizing the session.
Recent Stories
Dr. Ramesh Kumar urges unity
SBP to organize Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4
Delegation of foreign trainee diplomats visits Safe City Islamabad
Training workshop on hair transplant concludes
Guinea capital crippled by general strike
Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP
Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority o ..
Murder convict sentenced to death
Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabdal
Caretaker provincial government managed to steer province out of financial crunc ..
Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD
FO taking possible measures to resolve public complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Ramesh Kumar urges unity6 minutes ago
-
Delegation of foreign trainee diplomats visits Safe City Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on hair transplant concludes6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP20 minutes ago
-
Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority of Sindh govt34 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death30 minutes ago
-
Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabdal30 minutes ago
-
Caretaker provincial government managed to steer province out of financial crunches: CM38 minutes ago
-
FO taking possible measures to resolve public complaints30 minutes ago
-
Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppressing forces helped liberate Nagorno-Karabakh: Mush ..38 minutes ago
-
6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Brewery30 minutes ago
-
Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of Central Prison Hyderabad21 minutes ago