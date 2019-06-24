Speaker rules point of order not allowed during budget session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Monday ruled that he would not allow any member of the house to speak on point of order during the budget session come what may.

The Speaker maintained that as per assembly's rules no member can speak on point of order during the budget debate in the assembly and ruled that 'I will not allow anyone to speak other than budget in the assembly today'.

The Speaker gave ruling when opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani spoke on a point of order to which the Finance Minister replied. After this the MMA MPA Inayatullah stood and wanted to say something on a point of order which was not allowed by the chair and invited the ANP MPA Waqar Khan to start debate on budget.

However, MMA's Inayatullah was adamant and urged the chair to allow him to speak on a point of order which was denied by the Chair.