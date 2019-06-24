UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Rules Point Of Order Not Allowed During Budget Session

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

Speaker rules point of order not allowed during budget session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Monday ruled that he would not allow any member of the house to speak on point of order during the budget session come what may.

The Speaker maintained that as per assembly's rules no member can speak on point of order during the budget debate in the assembly and ruled that 'I will not allow anyone to speak other than budget in the assembly today'.

The Speaker gave ruling when opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani spoke on a point of order to which the Finance Minister replied. After this the MMA MPA Inayatullah stood and wanted to say something on a point of order which was not allowed by the chair and invited the ANP MPA Waqar Khan to start debate on budget.

However, MMA's Inayatullah was adamant and urged the chair to allow him to speak on a point of order which was denied by the Chair.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Budget Akram Khan Durrani May Opposition

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

31 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

46 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

46 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.