Speaker seeks report on presence of senior ministerial officers in NA proceedings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Speaker National Assembly on Friday sought a detailed report from the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to check the presence of senior ministerial officers of Grade-20 who were bound to attend the Lower House's proceedings as per his ruling.

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf during the 51st session of the Assembly asked Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to confirm and submit a report on the matter so that action should be initiated against negligent officials evading the parliamentary ruling.

Raja Pervaiz said, "The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs should confirm how many Grade-20 officers have appeared in the galleries to observe the proceedings of the National Assembly and a detailed list of them should be provided with him.

" On the interjection of MMAP, MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on the mechanism to implement any of the ruling issued by the Speaker, he responded that every ruling made by the Speaker had to be implemented positively.

He said the directive was issued as the prime minister in the previous session ensured that he would make sure presence of senior ministry officials in the House proceedings.

On the supplementary question of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), MNA Ghous Bux Khan Maher pertaining to supply of subsidised flour to Punjab only by the Federal government and neglecting flood-affected Sindh and Balochistan provinces, the Speakers responded that as per his knowledge each province was using different method benefit from subsidised flour scheme and it was being provided to all.