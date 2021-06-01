UrduPoint.com
Speaker Seeks Report Regarding Manhandling Of MPA By Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Speaker seeks report regarding manhandling of MPA by police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday directed Inspector General of Police Khayber Pakhkhwa to submit a report of alleged manhandling of Member Provincial Assembly, Ajmal Khan by police.

Chairing the proceedings of provincial assembly, speaker Khaber Pakhtunkhwa directed police authorities to submit a report of the incident within five days and initiation of action against the responsible officials.

He said there is no doubt on the professionalism of police force of the province. He added that it would be unwise to blame the force for the blunders committed by a handful of officials.

Mushtaq Ghani said that the provincial government has taken various steps for the development and welfare of police personnel including allocation of rupees eight billion for enhancing capabilities of cops being rendering services in merged districts.

