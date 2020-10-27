UrduPoint.com
Speaker Sindh Assembly Condoles Death Of Muhammad Mian Soomro's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durani on Tuesday reached in Jaccababad, where he condoled with Federal Minister for Privitization, Muhammad Mian Soomro over the death of his mother.

Durani expressed grief over the demise of Mother of Muhammad Mian Soomro, Begum Saeeda Soomro, ex district Nazim Jaccababad.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

