Speaker Sindh Assembly Pays Tribute To Founders, Defenders Of Pakistan

Published August 14, 2025

Speaker Sindh Assembly pays tribute to founders, defenders of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah, greeting the nation on Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq on Thursday, said that freedom was achieved under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and we will not hesitate from any sacrifice for the defense and security of our motherland.

The Speaker Sindh Assembly, in his Independence Day message, paid a glowing tribute to heroes of the freedom movement and those countless martyrs who made unparalleled sacrifices for the defense of the homeland.

Awais Qadir Shah termed ‘Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq’ as golden chapters in the history of Pakistan, and said that the historic victory in “Ma’arka-e-Haq” has made this Independence Day even more memorable.

He paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their remarkable success against Indian aggression and for inflicting a decisive defeat on the enemy, and said that our brave Armed Forces are our true strength and pride who under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, gave a fitting response to the enemy.

“Pakistan is an indomitable nuclear power, and with our Armed Forces standing guard, no enemy dares to cast an evil eye on the homeland and those plotting against Pakistan will perish themselves,” said the Speaker.

The martyrs who gave their lives for the country are the symbol of our honour and dignity and the entire nation stands with its protectors and martyrs, Shah said and noted that during Indian aggression, the people of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with their Armed Forces.

Syed Awais Qadir Shah, at the occasion, reiterated Pakistan’s support to the struggle for self-determination of the people of Palestine and Kashmir, and also prayed for the continued stability, safety, and prosperity of Pakistan.

