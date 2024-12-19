Open Menu

Speaker Sindh Urges Collaborative Action At National Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Speaker Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah on Thursday called for renewed commitment to unity, legislative reforms, and technology-driven empowerment of lawmakers.

Addressing the 18th Speakers’ Conference after a decade-long hiatus, Speaker Shah, emphasized the importance of parliamentary collaboration and legislative empowerment.

He lauded Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for organizing the forum, calling it a significant step toward strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

"This conference is a testament to how we can fortify the parliament. It is not merely a building but a symbol of empowerment for lawmakers through technology and knowledge," Shah remarked.

Highlighting the critical role of the parliament in addressing national challenges, he stated, "Every problem has a solution, and that solution lies within the parliament. If we sit together, draft policies, and enact laws, nothing is impossible."

Speaker Shah praised the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) for initiating training workshops but stressed the need for further efforts to educate new legislators on budget-making and legislative procedures.

He also echoed former President Asif Ali Zardari’s sentiment that "consensus, not conflict, is essential for parliamentary progress." Shah underscored the significance of Speaker Offices in fostering this unity and learning from Ayaz Sadiq's leadership.

Touching upon broader issues, Shah called for youth empowerment and spreading awareness about parliamentary importance in educational institutions.

He also highlighted the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation, describing them as greater threats than unemployment.

On climate change, Shah noted that Sindh remains one of the most affected provinces and commended the provincial government for providing housing to rain victims.

Concluding his address, he expressed hope that the Speakers’ Conference would become an annual tradition, uniting provincial assemblies to collectively tackle the nation's challenges.

More Stories From Pakistan