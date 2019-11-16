UrduPoint.com
Speaker Stress Need To Create Awareness About Smog

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Speakers during a seminar on smog at the Punjab University stressed the need for creating awareness regarding smog so that people could be saved from its bad effects on health.

They were addressing smog awareness seminar, organised by Centre for Coal Technology.

Addressing the seminar, Director Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Naseem-ur-Rehman said that the government had launched an aggressive campaign to cope with smog and with the collaboration of kiln and factory owners.

He said that in northern Lahore, 28 out of 34 steel factories had been made smoke free with the help of technology. Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt said that we should introduce China-style initiatives to cope with the menace of smog. He said that awareness about smog must also be created among farmers and transporters.

Among others, PU Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, CCT Director Prof Dr Mahmood Saleem, faculty members, students attended the seminar.

