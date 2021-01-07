Speaker summons PA session on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Thursday summoned the provincial assembly session to meet on January 11, Monday at 03 p.m.

A notification to this effect said the Speaker while exercising the powers conferred upon him under paragraph (b) of rule 21 of Provincial Assembly has called the sitting of the assembly session on Monday, the January 11, at 03 p.m. which was earlier adjourned for indefinite date.