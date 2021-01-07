UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Summons PA Session On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Speaker summons PA session on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Thursday summoned the provincial assembly session to meet on January 11, Monday at 03 p.m.

A notification to this effect said the Speaker while exercising the powers conferred upon him under paragraph (b) of rule 21 of Provincial Assembly has called the sitting of the assembly session on Monday, the January 11, at 03 p.m. which was earlier adjourned for indefinite date.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly January P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Kshisha, Shaghrafa parks

8 minutes ago

Japan's consumer confidence drops as virus surges ..

19 minutes ago

US Congress certifies Biden win over Trump

19 minutes ago

WHO calls for intensified measures over 'alarming' ..

19 minutes ago

German inflation stable at minus 0.3 pct in Decemb ..

19 minutes ago

New Zealand thanks Pakistan for making tournament ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.