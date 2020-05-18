UrduPoint.com
Speaker Summons Sindh Assembly On May 20

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:51 PM

Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani, has summoned a session of the provincial assembly of Sindh to meet on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani, has summoned a session of the provincial assembly of Sindh to meet on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the assembly session has been summoned to meet on May 20 at 11 a.m. at Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi.

