Speaker summons Sindh assembly on May 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani, has summoned a session of the provincial assembly of Sindh to meet on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the assembly session has been summoned to meet on May 20 at 11 a.m. at Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi.