Speaker Summons Sindh PA Session On Saturday For Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah has summoned the Provincial Assembly session on Saturday (March 09) to take the poll for election to the office of President of Pakistan.

Speaker, while exercising powers vested upon him under Clause (b) of Rule 9 of Presidential Election Rules 1988, summoned the session of the Provincial Assembly to meet on Saturday (March 09, 2024) at about 10 am at Sindh Assembly building for purpose of taking the poll for the election of President Islamic Republic of Pakistan 2024, the order stated.

The Assembly session on the conclusion of the poll at 4 pm will stand prorogued.

