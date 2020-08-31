Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday ordered eviction of MPA Hassam-ud-Din from house and suspended his membership for a day over uttering of unparliamentary remarks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday ordered eviction of MPA Hassam-ud-Din from house and suspended his membership for a day over uttering of unparliamentary remarks.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jamait e Ulema islam (JUI), Hssam-ud-Din had hurled threats on August 25 last to attack the provincial assembly.

He also had used abusive remarks against state institutions, said a news statement.

Taking action over misconduct by the MPA, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani ordered his eviction from the house besides termination of membership for a single day.

The speaker said assembly members were elected representatives of public and no one could tolerate dis-respect of public institutions in this august house.