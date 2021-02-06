UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Takes Cognisance Of Incident In NA

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:01 AM

Speaker takes cognisance of incident in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Taking cognisance of the unpleasant incident that happened on February 4 during the session of the National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser had called a meeting on Monday to inquire into the matter.

The speaker maintained that as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, he had to maintain the order in the House, and to regulate its proceedings in accordance with parliamentary practices and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

He said every member of the National Assembly, whether belonging to treasury or the opposition benches, was under obligation to obey the rules of the National Assembly and to maintain the decorum in order to preserve the sanctity of the prestigious House.

The speaker said the unpleasant incident, which took place in the House on Thursday (February 4) was highly condemnable, and he, therefore, called a meeting on Monday wherein the record of the proceedings would be examined to inquire the matter so that strict action could be taken against those members involved in it.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Business February Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

2 hours ago

Lebanese Health Ministry of Approves Use of Russia ..

49 minutes ago

Nigeria orders banks to close accounts involved in ..

27 minutes ago

Ton-up Root says England need 600-700 in India Tes ..

50 minutes ago

Stock markets push higher despite disappointing US ..

27 minutes ago

Merkel: Differences on Nord Stream 2 in West Not S ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.