Speaker takes cognisance of incident in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Taking cognisance of the unpleasant incident that happened on February 4 during the session of the National Assembly, Speaker Asad Qaiser had called a meeting on Monday to inquire into the matter.

The speaker maintained that as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, he had to maintain the order in the House, and to regulate its proceedings in accordance with parliamentary practices and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

He said every member of the National Assembly, whether belonging to treasury or the opposition benches, was under obligation to obey the rules of the National Assembly and to maintain the decorum in order to preserve the sanctity of the prestigious House.

The speaker said the unpleasant incident, which took place in the House on Thursday (February 4) was highly condemnable, and he, therefore, called a meeting on Monday wherein the record of the proceedings would be examined to inquire the matter so that strict action could be taken against those members involved in it.