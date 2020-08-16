UrduPoint.com
Speaker Takes Notice Of Boy Kidnap Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Speaker takes notice of boy kidnap incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday took notice of the kidnapping of a 17-year-old boy namely Shehryar.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said that strict action would be taken against that persons who involved in the incident.

He said that no one would let spare who involved in such activities and punishment would be awarded, as per law.

