Speaker terms youth valuable asset pertinent to seek path of national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday termed the youth a valuable asset of any nation as by utilizing their talents the country could be put on the path to development and prosperity.

In his message on the occasion of International Youth Day, he said that Pakistani youth has immense potential to prove their talent all over the world.

Pervez Ashraf said, "A favourable and conducive environment should be provided to the youth so that their talents can be better channelised and employed for the betterment of the nation." According to the current population of the country, he said, the number of youth was the highest and biggest as compared to other people of age groups.

The speaker said, "Nobody can halt the development of Pakistan as its majority population consists of youth. The future of our country is in strong hands." He said the parliament has carefully evaluated the abilities of the youth, adding that last year the doors of parliament were opened for the youth.

In the National Assembly, the youth were given an opportunity to express their feelings and thoughts whereas the full potential of the youth was realized, he said.

He further said that Pakistani youth are not less than any nation in the world, adding that Pakistani youth need proper guidance.