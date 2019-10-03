(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will inaugurate 'Common Man's Gallery' in National Assembly hall and counter at the Parliament House reception on Friday to give access to the general public to witness the proceedings of the National Assembly sessions.

According to Speaker Asad Qaiser his initiative will allow any Pakistani to witness session of the National Assembly by showing his identity card.

The initiative will help people come into contact with their public representatives.