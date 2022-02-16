UrduPoint.com

Speaker Visits MTI Baccha Khan Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Speaker visits MTI Baccha Khan Hospital

National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaisar on Wednesday visited Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Baacha Khan Hospital Mardan and inspected ongoing construction work in Emergency, Burn and Trauma Unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaisar on Wednesday visited Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Baacha Khan Hospital Mardan and inspected ongoing construction work in Emergency, Burn and Trauma Unit.

Provincial Minister of Higher education, Kamran Bangash, Director Hospital, Amjad Mehboob, Dean Gajju Khan Medical College, Dr Shams-ur-Rehman were also accompanied with him.

On the occasion the speaker was briefed about the ongoing construction work and status of facilities being provided to patients.

He was informed that under construction units would help cater needs of patients and provide them the best healthcare facilities.

The speaker directed Communication and Works Department to complete construction work at the earliest keeping in view needs and demands of patients.

He said improvement of healthcare delivery system was one of the prime priority of the government and resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

Related Topics

National Assembly Education Mardan Government Best

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Li ..

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

33 minutes ago
 ITP organizes 612 road safety education workshops ..

ITP organizes 612 road safety education workshops in last 45 days

39 seconds ago
 Minsk Says OSCE Refused to Participate in Observin ..

Minsk Says OSCE Refused to Participate in Observing Constitutional Referendum in ..

41 seconds ago
 FGRF plans to build shelter homes for homeless chi ..

FGRF plans to build shelter homes for homeless children across country

42 seconds ago
 US Seeks to Challenge Russia's Rights in Arctic, F ..

US Seeks to Challenge Russia's Rights in Arctic, Freely Access Resources- Russia ..

46 seconds ago
 Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's '12 mn' settlemen ..

Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's '12 mn' settlement

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>