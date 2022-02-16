Speaker visits MTI Baccha Khan Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaisar on Wednesday visited Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Baacha Khan Hospital Mardan and inspected ongoing construction work in Emergency, Burn and Trauma Unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaisar on Wednesday visited Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Baacha Khan Hospital Mardan and inspected ongoing construction work in Emergency, Burn and Trauma Unit.

Provincial Minister of Higher education, Kamran Bangash, Director Hospital, Amjad Mehboob, Dean Gajju Khan Medical College, Dr Shams-ur-Rehman were also accompanied with him.

On the occasion the speaker was briefed about the ongoing construction work and status of facilities being provided to patients.

He was informed that under construction units would help cater needs of patients and provide them the best healthcare facilities.

The speaker directed Communication and Works Department to complete construction work at the earliest keeping in view needs and demands of patients.

He said improvement of healthcare delivery system was one of the prime priority of the government and resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.