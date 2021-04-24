UrduPoint.com
Speaker Visits Swabi, Condoles With Party Office Bearers

Speaker visits Swabi, condoles with party office bearers

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) ::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar on Saturday visited village Zaida, Swabi and offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul of mother of Syed Munawar Shah, Tehsil Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

He offered condolence to the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul with eternal peace.

Later, he visited village Dara and offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul of Muhammad Khursheed, the father-in-law of PTI office bearer Salim Jamal.

He also prayed for granting courage to members of bereaved family.

