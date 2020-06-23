UrduPoint.com
Speaker Warns Of Action Against Lawmakers Using Unparliamentary Language

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:49 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that the chair will take action against the lawmakers using unparliamentary language during proceedings of the house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that the chair will take action against the lawmakers using unparliamentary language during proceedings of the house.

During proceedings of the National Assembly, he said that it was noticed that yesterday a legislator from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had used unparliamentary language which harmed the dignity and respect of the Parliament.

The Speaker said that as a custodian of the House, it was his obligation to take action against the lawmaker as per rules of the assembly.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar also endorsed the point of view of the Speaker National Assembly and said lawmakers from both sides should take care and avoid using words which hurt sentiments of others.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan appreciated gesture of the opposition and said that criticism should be done but nobody should be insulted.

Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) member Shagufta Jumani said that fake news about Asif Ali Zardari were circulated in the media. Babar Awan said it was unfortunate that fake news were being aired by the media, adding rules should be made to avoid such a situation.

