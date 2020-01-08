Speakers administered oath to office bearers of LGEF

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday visited Local Government school and administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of Local Government Employees Federation (LGEF).

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, Mushtaq Ahmad Gahni urged the local government department employees to work dedicatedly for the resolution of problems confronted by masses, adding that parliamentarians were also bound to serve people as a public representatives.

He also advised federation to forward proposals and suggestion to address problems of people and also ensure implementation of decisions taken in this connection.

The speaker said a meeting would be convened by concerned minister very soon to discuss matters relating to the service structure of local government employees.