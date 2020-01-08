UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Administered Oath To Office Bearers Of LGEF

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Speakers administered oath to office bearers of LGEF

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday visited Local Government school and administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of Local Government Employees Federation (LGEF).

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, Mushtaq Ahmad Gahni urged the local government department employees to work dedicatedly for the resolution of problems confronted by masses, adding that parliamentarians were also bound to serve people as a public representatives.

He also advised federation to forward proposals and suggestion to address problems of people and also ensure implementation of decisions taken in this connection.

The speaker said a meeting would be convened by concerned minister very soon to discuss matters relating to the service structure of local government employees.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani bowler to bag h ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS organises awareness seminar on Paradoxical Ag ..

30 minutes ago

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

44 minutes ago

Creek Customs and DeiraWharfage Centers dealt with ..

47 minutes ago

‘Seven Lines’ announced as UAE Nation Brand

1 hour ago

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.