UrduPoint.com

Speakers Admired Services Of Allama Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Speakers admired services of Allama Iqbal

On the eve of Iqbal Day, Fatima Foundation Sukkur organized a talk to discuss and recall the services of Allama Iqbal which led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :On the eve of Iqbal Day, Fatima Foundation Sukkur organized a talk to discuss and recall the services of Allama Iqbal which led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ex Mayor Sukkur Arslan Sheikh said that the meaning of Khudi has been distorted and now it became self worship instead of self-esteem.

The real meaning of Iqbal's concept of self-esteem was self-reliance and without self-reliance, we could not be able to maintain self-esteem.

A loan-taker could not stand before a loan-giver, he added. He said that it was a fact that without self-reliance, maintaining of self-esteem was quite impossible. We only could enjoy self-esteem by acquiring self-reliance.

Arslan said that the poetry of Iqbal was the poetic translation of Allah's word and imbibed with knowledge of Holy Qur'an and love to Holy Prophet (PBUH). Allama Iqbal had predicted in 1920 that the Chinese would awake from their long and deep sleep and this prediction became true in 1948 after 28 years, he added.

He lamented that the nation had not transferred the message of Iqbal to its new generation and the results of this carelessness were now before us that the society became intolerant and rigid.

Iqbal's thoughts could make our thinking universal and create the qualities of tolerance, self-awareness and trust in God among us, so the spreading of Iqbal's message was the need of the hour, he added.

Related Topics

China Arslan Sukkur God Muslim From Love

Recent Stories

World Science Day for Peace and Development to be ..

World Science Day for Peace and Development to be marked tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Education ministry holds events to commemorate Iqb ..

Education ministry holds events to commemorate Iqbal Day

2 minutes ago
 Iqbal's vision remains guiding light for our prese ..

Iqbal's vision remains guiding light for our present, future generation: CS

2 minutes ago
 Next Round of Grain Deal Talks Scheduled Between R ..

Next Round of Grain Deal Talks Scheduled Between Russian, UN Representatives - M ..

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Urges Germany, Other States to Ensure Fair ..

Beijing Urges Germany, Other States to Ensure Fair, Open Market Environment

2 minutes ago
 Trump 'Livid' After Disappointing Results for Repu ..

Trump 'Livid' After Disappointing Results for Republicans in Midterms - Reports

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.