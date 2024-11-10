Speakers alarm over illicit trade, smuggling, counterfeiting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A high-profile advocacy event organized by the ACT Alliance in Peshawar brought together key provincial and local leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the pressing challenges of illicit trade, tax evasion, smuggling, and counterfeiting in Pakistan.

The event held here the other day, highlighted the urgent need for decisive government action to counter "the threats to Pakistan's economy." National Convenor of ACT Alliance, Mubashir Akram briefed the attendees on the severe economic consequences of these illicit activities, which collectively cost Pakistan's economy an estimated $100 billion each year.

In attendance were prominent figures from the political spectrum and government bodies, including Muhammad Zubair, Mayor of Peshawar; Behar Ullah, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami; Zulqarnain, President of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce; Farhad Khan, President of ANP; Sania Javed, Deputy Speaker; Sobia Khan, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA); Dr. Ibad, Leader of the Opposition; Malik Liaquat, Population Minister; and Mehrunnisa, former MPA. The leaders expressed deep concern over the scope of these issues and pledged to support more stringent policies to counteract the harmful impacts on Pakistan's economy.

In his opening remarks, Mayor of Peshawar, Muhammad Zubair voiced his gratitude to the ACT Alliance for shedding light on the critical economic damage caused by illicit trade. "The insights shared informed us about the staggering economic losses our province and country suffer from illicit trade. It is a wake-up call for us to take immediate action," he said, calling provincial authorities to partner with Federal agencies and industry leaders to tackle these issues effectively.

Mubashir Akram provided an in-depth presentation on the scale of the challenge, citing that retail, POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants), real estate, and tobacco sectors are among the most significant contributors to tax evasion in Pakistan.

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Behar Ullah spoke passionately about the socio-economic impact of illicit trade on ordinary citizens. "For too long, we have let this go unchecked, thinking it only affects the wealthy. Today, we see the reality—it impacts us all, eroding our economy, public services, and opportunities for future growth. This fight needs collective social and political action," he stated.

President of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, Zulqarnain emphasized the need for a focused approach to eradicate counterfeiting and smuggling, particularly in the retail sector, and said that the businesses are being stifled by those who evade taxes and undermine legitimate enterprise.

President of ANP, Farhad Khan highlighted the provincial government's role in leading the fight against illicit trade. "We, as representatives of the people, must ensure that policies reflect the seriousness of this issue. The provincial government must work closely with federal agencies to crack down on these networks, and we must act swiftly to mitigate further damage."

Expressing shock over the staggering losses to the national exchequer, Deputy Speaker Sania Javed underscored the need for strict action. "As policymakers, we must uphold the integrity of our economic system. Today's revelations remind us that our legislative frameworks must be fortified to prevent such economic bleedings," she said.

Sobia Khan, MPA, added her voice to the call for accountability, urging that anti-smuggling laws be implemented immediately. "We cannot afford to let such loopholes go unchecked. The FBR and provincial law enforcement agencies must work together to ensure that those who participate in illicit trade are brought to justice," she said.

Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Ibad expressed his solidarity with the initiative and stressed the importance of holding those involved in illicit trade accountable. "This is a moment for unity. Regardless of political affiliations, we must collectively strive to protect Pakistan's economic health from being undermined by unscrupulous actors," he affirmed. Population Minister Malik Liaquat echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the broader impact of tax evasion on public welfare programs. "Every rupee lost to smuggling and tax evasion is a rupee taken from the people of Pakistan. We cannot stand idle while our economy suffers," he concluded, pledging to rally support within the provincial government for more stringent policies.

Former MPA Mehrunnisa commended ACT Alliance for their dedicated efforts, noting, "Today's briefing has been enlightening. We must appreciate and support such initiatives that aim to curb the negative forces acting against our economy."

The event concluded with a unanimous call for urgent action and a collective pledge from the attendees to advocate for more robust policies and enforcement mechanisms. ACT Alliance's advocacy effort has now spotlighted the pressing need for decisive action from all sectors of society to protect Pakistan's economic future.

The organization has called on the provincial and federal governments to take serious measures against these issues, acknowledging that a coordinated and collective response is the only path to safeguard Pakistan's economy from the adverse effects of illicit trade and tax evasion.