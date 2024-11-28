(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) made a collective call of action, urging all stakeholders to work together to advance the cause of women entrepreneurs and promote economic inclusivity.

The gathering was hosted by Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) in collaboration with women chambers of commerce and industries (WCCI Mardan).

The event, sponsored by Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), brought together key stakeholders to foster inclusive and participatory democracy in the region by empowering women-led businesses and chambers of commerce.

The dialogue addressed strategies and initiatives designed to support women entrepreneurs and small businesses across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Project Manager, Khalfan Khattak highlighted CGPA's commitment to strengthening women’s chambers of commerce by creating an enabling environment for participatory democracy and reliable opportunities for women-led businesses.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Mahvish Ayub, Head of Strategy at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Peshawar, emphasized the importance of strengthening women’s businesses in the province.

She highlighted the vital role NIC Peshawar has played in enhancing capacity building and outreach for women entrepreneurs.

Ms. Ayub also underscored significance of collaboration between private and public sectors to address challenges and unlock opportunities for women in business.

She encouraged women entrepreneurs to leverage NIC Peshawar’s initiatives to scale their ventures and achieve greater impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Chief of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Rashid Aman discussed the critical needs of start-ups and SMEs, identifying gaps in policy and regulatory frameworks that hinder their growth.

He emphasized necessity of a robust regulatory framework to nurture entrepreneurship and drive sustainable economic development in the province.

Ms.

Ambareen Huti, Founder Member of WCCI Mardan, spoke about the vital role of women chambers in revenue generation at the district level.

She outlined the barriers women-led businesses face and the importance of targeted support mechanisms to help overcome these challenges, enabling more women to participate in economic activities with the support of both elected and public administration.

Providing insights into the processes and benefits of business registration, Ashfaq Masood, Commissioner Inland Revenue, detailed the Federal board of Revenue’s (FBR) procedures and domain in tax collection.

District Police Officer Mardan, Zahoor Babar Afridi, stressed the importance of integrating women into policing and Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs).

He noted that this inclusion is crucial not only for representation but also for fostering trust and ensuring access to justice, particularly for women-related issues currently facing the community. He also pledged to explore avenues for more women in police services and DRCs.

Deputy Commissioner Azmat Ullah Wazir while talking in the event elaborated on the role of district administration in enhancing local business ecosystems under the KP Urban Policy 2030 and Chief Minister reforms agenda.

He pledged support to create workable spaces and to establish women's facilitation desk for women-led businesses at the district level to resolve and find out amicable solutions for women-related economic issues.

He also showed his commitment to providing accessible office in the government premises to women's chamber Mardan for better public visibility and outreach.

Mayor of City Local Government, Himayat Ullah Mayar, emphasized the role of local governments under the KP Local Government Act 2019 in promoting businesses.

He highlighted the need for effective collaboration among local governments, district administration, and business chambers to create a sustainable and inclusive economic framework, particularly for women and marginalized groups.