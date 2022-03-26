UrduPoint.com

Speakers At A Webinar Stress For Strengthening Pak-China Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Speakers at a webinar stress for strengthening Pak-China relations

Speakers at a webinar has said that democracy cannot be exported and imposed but it builds with the national ethos of the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Speakers at a webinar has said that democracy cannot be exported and imposed but it builds with the national ethos of the countries.

Pakistan and China have their unique democracies based on a people-centered approach whereas both the states have several possibilities in the areas of governance and democracy that can be learned from each other.

They were addressing the participants of a webinar hosted by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) and a Chinese NGO for International Exchanges titled "Strengthening Democracy for the People through Development: the Practice of China and Pakistan", said a press release issued here on Saturday.

They said that through people-centered democracy, Pakistan-China relations will be strengthened together for a shared future.

President of the IPDS, Farhat Asif co-hosted the session along with Liu Lujun, Secretary-General, China NGO Network for International Exchange.

In her opening remarks, Farhat Asif shed light on the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies as well as its flagship projects. Both Farhat Asif and Liu Lujun highlighted the significance of the webinar and ways to strengthen cooperation and development through democracy.

In the keynote AI Ping, former Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Vice President of Chinese Association for International Understanding (CAFIU), said that democracy is not an ornament and should be based on people's center.

He highlighted China's whole process of people's democracy. Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Riaz Khokhar while talking about the achievements of China in terms of democracy lauded the Chinese administration for its inclusive policies and underscored that other countries should take notes from the Chinese model of democracy.

He said Pakistan can learn a lot from China to thrive democratic governance structure for progress. Pang Chunxue Charge D Affairs, Embassy of People's Republic of China to Pakistan spoke about the strengthened cooperation between Pakistan and China. Former Ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Hashmi highlighted the significant progress that China has made to overcome the challenges of governance and sailed through with a head held high. Senator Mian Ateeq, former Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulation & Coordination, highlighted the challenges of governance in Pakistan and said that there is a way to resolve issues through dialogue.

The webinar further had two important discussion panels. These working sessions were moderated by Liu Lujun, Secretary-General, China NGO Network for International Exchange. In first session titled " Democracy that works: framework, ideas and experiences" where Zhang Xiaomeng, Prof. and Vice Dean, school of Marxism Studies, Renmin University of China and Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences & Director, China Study Center, University of Peshawar, spoke and shared their perspectives. In the second session titled "Democratic governance and promotion of development" where Wang Hua, former Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Deputy Secretary-General, China Foundation for Peace and Development, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Former Dean and Director, Research Society of Pakistan, Dong Qiang, Prof., College of Humanities and Development Studies(COHD), China Agricultural University and Ling Hui, Secretary-General, YouChange China Social Entrepreneur Foundation spoke on the occasion and shared expert opinions. A large number of students and academicians attended the webinar from different parts of the world.

A question/answer session was held at the end.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Peshawar World Exchange China Democracy Progress Guinea-Bissau From

Recent Stories

Ministers continue meetings with government allies ..

Ministers continue meetings with government allies

4 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 station inaugurated at Jahania

Rescue 1122 station inaugurated at Jahania

5 minutes ago
 Woman dies in a road mishap

Woman dies in a road mishap

6 minutes ago
 France to Build New LNG Receiving Terminal in Le H ..

France to Build New LNG Receiving Terminal in Le Havre - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Malta PM heads for re-election despite corruption ..

Malta PM heads for re-election despite corruption fears

6 minutes ago
 Man dies, seven injured in Khuzdar separate accide ..

Man dies, seven injured in Khuzdar separate accidents

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>