Speakers At AIOU Moot Emphasize Interfaith Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Speakers at AIOU moot emphasize interfaith dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The 10th international conference on " Contemporary Bioethics: Challenges and Opportunities” concluded on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University.

It was attended by the local and international scholars, religious leaders, education experts and research students.

The speakers emphasized the need to promote interfaith dialogue to address significant contemporary issues and the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah. They stated that to achieve economic development and eliminate poverty, guidance from Qur'anic teachings was essential.

The speakers also highlighted the importance of raising awareness about biodiversity among the younger generation through educational institutions, advocating for events that inform the general public about biodiversity.

Vice-Chancellor Health Sciences academy, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali was the Chief Guest while Vice Chancellor Kohsar University Murree, Prof. Dr. Syed Habib Bukhari presided over the closing session.

The speakers includes: Dean, Kidney Center Karachi, Dr. Asim Ahmed, Chairman Rehmatul-lil Alameen Authority, Khurshid Ahmed, and Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, AIOU, Prof. Dr.Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi.

The conference was organized by the Department of Islamic Thought, History, and Culture in collaboration with the National Committee on Medical Ethics (NBC), the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

This event was part of the ongoing celebrations for the University's golden jubilee.

