Speakers at dialogue highlight ways to achieve SDGs in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in collaboration with South Punjab Secretariat and the United Nations here on Thursday organized a dialogue to prepare a set of recommendations for the provision of clean drinking water and sanitation facilities, youth employment, gender equality and to eradicate violence against women, to achieve the goals of sustainable development in South Punjab.

Representatives of civil society, public and private sectors, international partners, business community, religious scholars and university students participated in the dialogue.

Secretary Services South Punjab Amjad Shuaib Khan Tareen, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis, UN Representatives Shah Nasir Khan, Laila Rabab Jaskani,President Multan Chamber of Commerce Mian Rashid Iqbal also participated in the dialogue.

Addressing on the occasion, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Pakistan Julien Harneis said that the opinions of all the stakeholders in the dialogue would be included in the recommendations and would be presented in the international conference on sustainable development.

He said the UN would extend full support for the development of the South Punjab.

Secretary Services South Punjab Amjad Shuaib Khan Tareen said that everyone of South Punjab participating in the dialogue was the ambassador of this region. He informed that practical steps were required to overcome various challenges and to set a road to development and prosperity.

Tareen said that the slogan of the United Nations for 2030 is "Leave no one behind", and the basic aim of sustainable development dialogue was to include every individual in the race of progress.

Multan Chamber of Commerce President Mian Rashid Iqbal offered to sign an MoU with the United Nations Pakistan regarding the achievement of sustainable development goals in the region and said that MCCI would play a leadership role for the development of the area.

