ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Speakers of a virtual international conference on "the role of universities and scientific institutions in countering the corona crisis - the reality and solutions" agreed that online and distance education must be top priority of the educational sector across the world.

They opined that the prevailing pandemic has increased significance of the distance education and joint deliberations to benefit from this mode of education are vital.

Around 30 speakers across the world from more than 10 countries expressed their views on the topic.

They discussed topics such as initial procedural steps for universities, institutions' response to the Corona crisis, preventive measures for employees and students of educational institutions.

The participants also discussed alternative educational options to continue educational activities, paradigm shift from conventional teaching to online and strategies of universities about their routine work and coordination with their employees and students.

The speakers of the conference included Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Former Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan, various educationists, Vice Chancellors , researchers and faculty members of IIUI.

The conference was arranged with the joint efforts of The Union of Afro-Asia Universities (UAAU), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI). It was chaired by Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The conference was cooperated by the International Union of Arab Islamic International Schools of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the International Islamic Literature Association, the, the Dar es Salaam Contour University, Indonesia, the Arab Union for Sustainable Development and the Environment and the Union of Arab Women Leaders.

Speaking in the conference , Dr. Al-Draiweesh called upon the education sector to focus on distance learning with a positive use of social media. He said that it was the time when everyone was looking towards universities as they were the ultimate hope for society.

IIUI President also highlighted the importance of E-learning, response of universities amid outbreak and future of distance education. Dr. Al-Draiweesh said IIUI took the Corona crisis very seriously since its inception and an emergency crisis cell with the help of committees had been devising policies according to the situations.

"The conference has greatly highlighted the importance of the need for the university's response to the global pandemic" said Dr. Naveed Aqdas Naveed Malik, Acting President, IIUI in his speech on the occasion.

It was also attended by Prof. Dr. Amal Fathallah Zarkashi, President of the University of Dar es Salaam Contour, Indonesia and Director of the Office of the Union of Afro-Asia Universities, Indonesia who was also Secretary-General of the conference. Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Educationist and member of the Higher Consultative Body of the Union of Afro-Asia Universities was the focal person of the event. Dr. Ashraf Abdul-Rafie Mohammed Al-Darfili, Executive Director, Union of Afro-Asia Universities will be Principal Host. It was also attended by Dr. Samina Malik, Dean, Social Sciences, Dr. Hafiz Bashir, Dean Arabic and other high ups of the university.

Prof. Dr. Amal Fathallah Zarkashi, in his speech, stressed that the education sector must focus on protection and health of staff and students with an active online learning solution approach. He hailed UAAU and IIUI officials for a timely response to the need of hour and termed the conference as a milestone for best education amid pandemic.

Dr. Samina also delivered a speech on the global landscape of the education, importance of learning and adaptability of the alternative druthers of academic activities. Dr N B Jumani also spoke on the occasion who said that the conference aimed to highlight the role of universities and scientific institutions in countering the Corona crisis with a prime focus on social distance learning. This virtual conference was attended by more than 70 participants via zoom through.