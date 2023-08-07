Speakers at 'Policy Dialogue on MHM Tax Reforms' suggest measures to ensure gender equality

A 'Policy Dialogue on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Tax Reforms' on Monday was held for advancing menstrual hygiene management and promoting gender equality

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A 'Policy Dialogue on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Tax Reforms' on Monday was held for advancing menstrual hygiene management and promoting gender equality.

Joint organized by UNICEF, Qatar Charity, and MHM Working Group (MHMWG) Balochistan, the event brought together policymakers, experts, advocates, and stakeholders to address critical issues related to MHM and propose transformative tax reforms that could positively impact women's health and well-being.

The policy dialogue successfully highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive MHM measures, ensuring a brighter future for all women and girls in the region.

The event commenced with an insightful sharing of views by the worthy speakers, followed by panel discussions and engaging workshops that fostered a collaborative atmosphere to explore innovative solutions including advocacy and awareness campaigns.

Participants discussed challenges related to affordability, accessibility, and stigma surrounding menstrual products while deliberating on the role of tax reforms in addressing these issues.

The policy dialogue also focused on the intersectionality of MHM with education, health, and women's empowerment, recognizing its integral contribution to sustainable development.

Dr M Amirii Hamayun, Chief Field Office, Balochistan, UNICEF, emphasized the importance of menstrual hygiene management in empowering women, stating, "Menstrual hygiene is not just a matter of health but also of dignity. By enacting tax reforms that make menstrual products more affordable. Thus, we need to work jointly to improve the situation of MHM as a step towards gender equality and social progress, especially in Balochistan." Mahjabeen Sheeran, Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister, Balochistan highlighted the economic implications of MHM tax reforms, saying, "By removing or reducing taxes on menstrual products, we can ease the financial burden on women and families, fostering economic growth and prosperity in our communities." Former Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Rahila Durrani brought attention to the crucial role of awareness in MHM advocacy, stating, "Breaking the taboos around menstruation and ensuring proper education about hygiene are essential. Tax reforms can help pave the way for better access to information and resources." Dr Tahira Kamal, Chairperson MHMWG, Balochistan earlier highlighted MHM-related challenges in the province and informed the participants that with the support of UNICEF, GIZ, Qatar Charity and other members of the Working Group, communities have been sanitized on the issues and lobbying efforts with parliamentarians are yielding positive results.

Senior parliamentarians Yasmin Lehri, and Shama Ishaq representing National Party, said that we need to raise awareness to address the issue of stigma and social attitudes, stating. They added further that "Tax reforms can act as a catalyst in dismantling societal taboos surrounding menstruation. By creating an enabling environment, we can promote open conversations and inclusivity." Falak Naz expressed their gratitude, stating, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response and commitment shown by all participants during this dialogue. Together, we can drive the change needed to create an inclusive society where menstrual hygiene is not a barrier but a stepping stone towards empowerment." The panellists including Abdullah Khan, Dr Farooq Azam, Irfan Awan, Dr Atta-ur-Reham, Jasbir Singh, Director General Health Noor Muhammad Qazi, Senior Journalist Shahzada Zulfiqar, Ehaz-ur-Rehan from Qatar Charity, and representatives from various line departments stressed the significance of a regular media campaign to highlight the issue of menstrual hygiene management.

They acknowledged that consistent media engagement and awareness programs can play a pivotal role in breaking the silence and destigmatizing menstruation. Such efforts are essential to raise public consciousness and garner support for MHM tax reforms.

The Policy Dialogue on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Tax Reforms concluded with a call to action, urging policymakers to take decisive steps in implementing comprehensive tax reforms that support menstrual hygiene management and the rights of women and girls. The event's outcomes will be compiled into a comprehensive report, shared with relevant authorities, and disseminated among stakeholders to facilitate evidence-based decision-making.

The panellists reiterated their commitment to a sustained media campaign, advocating for increased media coverage and public discussions on menstrual hygiene management. They stressed that by leveraging the power of media, they aim to create a society that is more informed, empathetic, and supportive of women's menstrual health needs.

