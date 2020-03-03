UrduPoint.com
Speakers At Seerat Conference Held At Government College Women University

Urge Muslims To Shun Differences

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:59 PM

Academicians and religious scholars at the International Seerat Conference Tuesday called upon Muslims to shun their sectarian differences for foiling anti-Islam and anti-Muslim conspiracies

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Academicians and religious scholars at the International Seerat Conference Tuesday called upon Muslims to shun their sectarian differences for foiling anti-Islam and anti-Muslim conspiracies.

The three-day conference started at Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot under the auspices of the Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC).

Chairman PHEC Dr Fazal Ahmed was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

The speakers said that terrorists had no religion, as every religion gives the lesson of love and peace and respects humanity. They said solution to all problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah lies in following the Islamic teachings and the Holy Prophet Sunnah.

They urged Ulema to play their role in forging religious and sectarian harmony and averting any incidents of religious hatred.

GCWU Sialkot Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen Mazhar Siddique (Aligarh University, India), Prof Dr Obaidullah Fahad Falahi (Chairman Aloom-e-Islamia, Aligarh University, India), Prof Dr Syed Suleman Nadvi (former dean, Durban University, South Africa), Prof Dr Abdul Kareem (Indonesia), representatives of universities, teachers and researchers from across Pakistan attended the moot on the first day.

