Speakers at seminar emphasis adaptation of new innovation to boost exports

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Experts at national seminar here Wednesday stressed on local exporters to keep pace with changing world by adopting latest Information Technology (IT) tools and modern marketing techniques to capture massive market share abroad.

These views were expressed by different experts at national exporters training program organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here. Director General TDAP Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Acting President SCCI Shahid Hussain, Director TDAP Atlas Khan, Professors of Institute of Business Administration Dr Aadil, Dr Najam Akbar and others speakers spoke on the occasion.

TDAP Director General Shahzad Ahmed Khan said exports play momentous part in strengthening of economic base of a country and special focus should be needed to promote the country exports for which the role of KP exporters carried vital importance.

He said TDAP has organized a series of workshops for training of exporters and today's event in Peshawar was aimed at to strengthen skills of KP exporters. He said TDAPs doors were open for exporters of KP for technical assistance.

He said Pakistan's honey was being preferred world over especially in GULF due to its better quality, nutrition and a similar workshop would soon be held in Peshawar to further improve skills of KP beekeepers.

Acting President SCCI, Shahid Hussain said role of SCCI was to act like a bridge between Government and exporters, businessmen of the province and urged TDAP to help KP exporters in addressing of different challenges such as searching for new exports markets abroad.

He said Pakistan can earn more foreign exchange by increase exporters with Afghanistan and Central Asia Republic.

Assistant Professor Dr Aadil said the problems of hike in Dollars and current account deficit could be addressed by promoting exports. He asked exporters to adopt a sound business plan, financial strategy, IT tools and conduct a thorough research before launching of their products in international markets to achieve tangible results.

To keep pace with changing world, he said, exporters were required to adopt latest IT tools like digital communication by acquiring information from different business and trade websites like TDAP, Pakistan Business Council, Trade MAP etc in order to compete internationally and get maximum profit.

Professor Dr Najam Akbar said Pakistan's exporters can earn maximum foreign exchange by adopting latest marketing and E-Commerce techniques, HS codes, research, choose of market& distribution channels, improve quality of products and packaging system.

The participants presented different suggestions like helping of local exporters in showcasing their products abroad, translation of trade pamphlets of different languages in urdu and holding of an international trade expo in Peshawar for facilitation of exporters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.