Speakers at Siratun-Nabi Conference stress sectarian harmony , unity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Speakers at the National Siratun-Nabi Conference stressed sectarian harmony and unity among the ranks of Muslims, terming it a need of the hour which could help resolve all problems being faced by the Ummah.

The event was organised by the Sialkot district administration at a local hotel in connection with the Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Ashra celebrations.

Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umar Dar, District Police Officer (DPO) Atif Nazir, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Allama Iqbal Ghuman, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal, Chief Officer Tehsil Council Faisal Shehzad, Chief Executive Officer Education Maqbool Shakir and Ulema belonging to all schools of thought participated in the conference.

The speakers said an amicable solution to all problems facing the Muslim Ummah was in following the Islamic teachings and the practices of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

DC Tahir Farooq thanked the distinguished guests from all over the country for attending the conference.